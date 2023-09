Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) A fire broke out in a residential building at Kurla here early on Friday, but there was no report of anybody getting injured due to it, an official said.

The blaze erupted at 5.20 am in the meter box of Galaxy building located in Qureshi Nagar area of Kurla east due to a short-circuit, he said.

Local police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site after being informed, and the fire was doused by around 7.15 am, the official said. PTI DC NP