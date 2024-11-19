Fire at residential locality near Dal Lake in Kashmir

Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in a residential locality in the backwaters of Dal Lake here on Tuesday, causing damage to at least six structures, officials said.

"A fire broke out in Abi Gurpora area of Rainawari, in the Dal Lake. The blaze has been brought under control," an official of the Fire and Emergency services said.

He said at least six residential structures were gutted in the blaze.

"A detailed report on the destruction is being prepared while the cause of the fire is being ascertained," he added.

There was no report of anyone getting injured in the incident. PTI MIJ NB NB