Fire at scrap godown complex in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Mar 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown complex in Maharashtra's Thane district shortly after midnight on Wednesday, destroying a number of warehouses, officials said on Wednesday.

There was so far no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted at around 12.45 am in the godown complex located at Valpada on Dapoda road in Bhiwandi town and spread rapidly to the warehouses in the area, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's fire officer Shailesh Shinde said.

After being alerted, two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 5.30 am, he said.

The exact number of godowns destroyed in the fire was not yet known, he said, adding that scrapped vehicles were stored in some of the warehouses.

Cooling operations were affected for want of adequate number of water tankers, he said. PTI COR GK