Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) A fire broke out at a scrap godown in Kalyan area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted around 9.30 pm in Chaudhary Compound area on Khardi Road, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. The cause of the fire is yet to be known," he said. PTI COR NP