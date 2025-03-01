Fire at scrap yard of NTPC's North Karanpura power plant in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) A fire broke out at the scrap material yard of NTPC's North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Saturday, officials said.

The fire, which broke out around 12 pm, was doused by CISF with the help of three fire engines within one and a half hours, they said.

"The scrap material yard is about 1 km from the facility. There was no loss of life or material in the incident," an official said.

The total capacity of the NKSTPP, which has three units, is 1,980 mw.

This is the country's first supercritical thermal power project, conceived with an air-cooled condenser of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers.

