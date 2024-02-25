Fire at shanties in Kolkata, no casualty

Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) A major fire broke out on Sunday in shanties in Anandapur area in the southeastern part of Kolkata, an official said.

Advertisment

There was no report of casualty or anyone being trapped in the shacks, he said.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to put off the flames, first spotted around 10.30 am, the fire department official said.

"Our men are at work and the blaze was contained from spreading to adjacent areas," the fire brigade official said.

Advertisment

Locals, who joined fire brigade personnel to put off the flames, claimed that they heard LPG cylinder explosions from the spot.

The fire broke out at one of the shacks selling food items and spread to adjacent shanties, and all those present there were evacuated, the official said.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast, he added. PTI SUS BDC