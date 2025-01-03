Fire at shoe factory in Outer Delhi's Nangloi, 9 tenders rushed

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe factory in Nangloi's Rajdhani Park area on Friday evening, an officer from the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was reported hurt in the incident.

The incident was reported at 7.38 pm, the officer said.

"The blaze occurred on the third floor of a shoe manufacturing unit. Nine fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site. The teams managed to completely extinguish the fire by 9.30 pm," the officer added.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. PTI BM VN VN