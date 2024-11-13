Fire at shoe godown in Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri, none injured

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shoe godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Wednesday morning, an official said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 4.10 am and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service, the official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

It took five hours for the firefighters to control the blaze in the footwear godown. A lot of chemicals were lying in the premises and six more fire tenders were later sent for cooling operation, the official said.

No one was injured in the incident but products worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in the fire, he said.

Police said the reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI ALK NB NB