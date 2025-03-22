Fire at shoe showroom in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, none inured

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shoe showroom in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area on Saturday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The call regarding the fire was received at 11.17 am, the official said.

"Five fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and firefighters are working to control the blaze," he said.

No casualty has been reported so far, the official said.

Commuters also experienced traffic snarls in the area due to the ongoing firefighting operations. Further details are awaited. PTI SSJ BM NB NB