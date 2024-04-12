Fire at shop in Noida market, none hurt

Noida, Apr 12 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop in a market in Noida on Friday evening, prompting closure of nearby shops until the blaze was controlled, officials said.

The fire broke out due to suspected leakage of LPG from a cylinder in the shop-cum-godown where disposable plates were stored, they said.

"Around 7.45 pm, we were alerted about the fire at the shop in Harola market in Sector 5 here. Disposable plates, cups used in weddings and other functions were kept there," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"Immediately eight water tenders were deployed to the site after which the fire was extinguished," he added.

Choubey said the water tenders faced a little challenge while making their way to the spot, considering that it is located in a market.

"The local police personnel and officers had also reached the spot and they got the market closed down immediately as a precaution," he added.

Choubey said the fire broke out because of gas leakage from a cylinder.

No person was hurt, he added. PTI KIS AS AS