Fire at shopping centre in Mumbai's Malad area

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) About a dozen people were feared trapped after a fire broke out at a three-storey shopping centre in suburban Malad (West) on Wednesday evening, a civic official said.

Fire was reported at Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road around 6.50 pm, the official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot.

Firefighting was underway and no casualties were reported.

The flames were confined to electric installations, wiring, furniture and other materials in two or three shops on the first floor.

Fire brigade personnel rescued at least 17 persons using breathing apparatus sets through the staircase. As per eyewitnesses, another ten to 12 persons were stranded on the upper floors, the official added. PTI KK KRK