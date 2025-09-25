Fire at south Kolkata guest house

Kolkata, Sept 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a guest house in south Kolkata's Prince Anwar Shah Road area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was spotted around 1.10 pm on the rooftop of the four-storied building, they said.

Three fire tenders doused the blaze at 3.50 pm, they said.

"There was no casualty as evacuation was carried out in time," a fire services officer said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI BSM SOM