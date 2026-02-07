Fire at southeast Delhi mall during renovation work; no injuries

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A minor fire erupted at Pacific Mall in southeast Delhi's Jasola during renovation work on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze was triggered by sparks from welding works happening at the mall, they said, adding that the fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries were reported.

A call reporting smoke billowing from the mall was received at around 12.20 pm, after which eight fire tenders along with police teams rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

The fire was extinguished within minutes and the damage was negligible, confined mainly to renovation materials, they said.

Preliminary enquiry revealed that sparks generated during welding work on the sixth floor set some thermocol sheets kept nearby ablaze, the police said. PTI SSJ NB NB