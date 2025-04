Kolkata: Fire broke out at a sweet shop in Kolkata's Park Street area on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, which broke out at 12.35 pm at the shop, located on the ground floor of the 'Queen's Mansion' building, they said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they added.

No casualties have been reported yet, officials said.