Fire at three factories in Indore; no casualty reported

Indore, Sep 22 (PTI) Three factories, including a pharmaceutical packaging material unit, caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, an official said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the incident, which took place late Sunday night, the fire department official said.

The blaze erupted in the Palada area on Nemawar Road, causing major damage to a pharmaceutical packaging material factory and a chocolate unit, while an adjacent toy factory suffered relatively less damage, sub-inspector Roopchand Pandit said.

"There is no report of any casualty in the fire," the official said.

The flames have not yet been fully controlled as the blaze spread to a warehouse of one of the affected factories, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, and the damage was being assessed, the official said.