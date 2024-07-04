Fire at three-storey house in southeast Delhi, woman rescued

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in the East of Kailash area here Thursday morning, officials said.

A call about the blaze on the second and third floor of the building was received at 5.50 am and eight fire tenders were pressed into service, according to the Delhi Fire Service officials.

Tney said a woman was rescued from the third floor. The other occupants came out of the building soon after the fire broke out.

Smoke billowed out from the building as the dousing operation was underway. The fire was controlled in two hours, the DFS officials said.

According to a police officer, no one was injured in the incident.

The three-storey building is occupied by three brothers and their families.

"It is suspected that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in an AC on the second floor," the officer said. A probe is underway.