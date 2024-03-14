Fire at timber depot in Madanapalle put out in three hours

Madanapalle(Andhra Pradesh), Mar 14 (PTI) A blaze at a timber depot in the wee hours of Thursday at Madanapalle in Annamayya district was put out in three hours, a police official said.

Annamayya district superintendent of police (SP) B Krishna Rao said the fire, which occurred near Tarakarama theatre, started due to a short circuit around 3 am on Thursday.

"As the timber depot is accessible only through one way and had walls on all three sides, it took time to put out the blaze. The fire was brought under control by 6 am," Rao told PTI.

Further, he said no injury or death was reported in the fire accident.

Several local people also actively participated in containing and extinguishing the fire, police said. PTI STH SS