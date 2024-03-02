Fire at two commercial units in Mumbai; none hurt

Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) A fire broke out at two commercial units in the western suburb of Sakinaka here on Saturday morning, and there was no casualty in the incident, a fire official said.

The blaze occurred around 9.40 am in a single-storey structure and an adjacent two-storey building near a bus stop on the Andheri-Kurla road, the official said.

Three fire engines, jumbo tankers and an ambulance pressed into service to deal with the Level 1 category blaze, which was doused after a five-hour operation, he said.

The fire destroyed electric wiring and installation, paper reels, machinery, stock of garments, sewing machines, and furniture on the premises, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI ZA ARU