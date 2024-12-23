Fire at two factories in Indore; no casualty

Indore, Dec 23 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at two factories in an industrial area in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Monday, an official said.

Advertisment

There was so far no report of any casualty, he said.

The blaze erupted in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in Sanwer Road industrial area and the flames soon engulfed an adjacent unit engaged in making packaging paper, the fire department official said.

Efforts were on to extinguish the fire in both the units, he said.

Advertisment

The black smoke emanating from the factories could be seen from a long distance, eyewitnesses said. PTI HWP ADU GK