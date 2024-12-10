Fire at two-storey house in Delhi's New Usmanpur, no one injured

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at a two-storey house in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area on Tuesday noon, an official of Delhi Fire Service said.

Advertisment

The incident was reported at 12.50 pm and five fire tenders were pressed into services, the official said.

The firefighters managed to douse the blaze around 2 pm, the official said, adding that the fire broke out at the house when marriage celebrations were going on.

Everyone immediately rushed out soon after fire broke out on the second floor of the house, Sarita, a family member said.

Advertisment

No one was injured in the incident but household items, guest's luggage and jewellery were completely gutted in the blaze.

It is suspected that the fire broke out due to an LPG cylinder blast. However, a probe is underway, the official said. PTI ALK NB