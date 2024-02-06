Fire at under-construction building in Navi Mumbai; none hurt

Thane, Feb 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in an under-construction commercial building in Navi Mumbai and the fire brigade battled the blaze in an overnight operation that ended on Tuesday morning, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the fire that erupted on the 28th floor of the building in the Shiravane MIDC area around 6.30 pm on Monday, the official said.

Wooden slabs on the top-most floor caught fire. Five fire engines were dispatched to the scene to contain the blaze, he said.

Firefighting operations continued overnight and ended around 9 am on Tuesday, the official said, adding that a probe will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI COR ARU