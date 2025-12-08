Fire at under-construction pandal at arts festival site in Panaji; none injured

Panaji, Dec 8 (PTI) An under-construction pandal caught fire at the site of the upcoming Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji due to welding work, but no one was injured in the blaze on Monday evening, officials said.

A senior Goa government spokesman said a portion of the pandal was burnt in the blaze which was controlled immediately jointly by the agency which was putting up the structure and State Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The fire at Kala Academy, the site of the Serendipity Arts Festival slated to be held from December 12 to 21, erupted at around 4 pm and no casualties were reported, he said.

According to the spokesman, the construction work at the site was put on hold till inspection of the premises was carried The Kala Academy is a prominent cultural centre established by the Goa government, "There was a fire when water proofing was going on. Currently, we have asked the production to be kept on hold," the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, revised inspection of the facility would be conducted and only after Fire and Emergency Services approve, the permission to continue with the work will be given, he said.

North Goa Collector Ankit Yadav has called a meeting to discuss the damage caused to the structure.

Director of Fire and Emergency Services Nitin Raikar, who visited the spot, said fire safety precautions were not in place.

Another senior official of the department said the fire occurred due to welding work and added the festival organisers will be asked to take precautionary measures.

The incident comes a day after 25 people were killed in a devastating fire at a nightclub near Panaji on late Saturday night. PTI RPS RSY