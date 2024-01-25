Fire at utensil manufacturing factory in Delhi's Wazirpur

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a two-storey utensil manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi's Wazirpur Industrial area on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding the incident was received at 12.40 pm and eight fire tenders were pressed into service.

The blaze was brought under control by 1.50 pm and five workers trapped inside the building were rescued, the official said.

The fire broke out at the first floor of the building and soon spread to the second floor, he said, adding that a short circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the incident.

He also said some articles and furniture were completely gutted in the fire. PTI ALK ALK NB NB