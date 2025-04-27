Fire at Uttar Pradesh Education Directorate doused; no casualties reported

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 27 (PTI) A fire broke out at the Uttar Pradesh Education Directorate here on Sunday morning, but it was doused with the help of six fire tenders and no casualties were reported, officials said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has demanded a probe into the incident.

Fire Station Officer (FSO) Rajesh Kumar Chaurasia said information about the fire was received early in the morning, following which two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The blaze was brought under control after nearly three hours of efforts, he said, adding that there was no loss of life in the incident.

The fire broke out in rooms number 14 and 15 of the directorate, resulting in the destruction of several files and pieces of furniture, Chaurasia said.

Prima facie, a short circuit appears to be the cause of the fire, he added.

When asked about the fire incident at a press conference in Lucnow, Yadav said, "It has been heard that 5000 files were destroyed. Corruption and reservation-related files might be there." A thorough probe should be done to clear any such doubts, he added. PTI RAJ ABN ABN MNK MNK