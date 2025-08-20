Fire at warehouse in Bhiwandi, brought under control after 24 hours

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi tehsil and was brought under control after more than 24 hours on Wednesday morning, officials said.

At least five godowns, containing chemicals, were affected, an official said.

Cooling operations were underway at the warehouse located at Mayashree Compound at Purna, said a fire brigade official.

The fire broke out around 8 on Tuesday morning and continued through the night.

Saquib Kharbe, chief of disaster management cell of the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, said a fire fighting team has been deployed at the site to avert further flareup. PTI COR KRK