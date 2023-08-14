Fire at warehouse in Noida, none hurt

Noida, Aug 14 (PTI) A fire broke out at a warehouse in Noida on Monday morning, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze.

The fire was reported around 7.30 am and was controlled with the help of water tenders and fire fighters in about two hours, they said. "A transformer is located outside the warehouse in Sector 88. Sparks from the transformer appear to have triggered the fire in the warehouse where it spread on two floors," Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

"Six water tenders along with fire fighters were immediately pressed into service and the blaze doused," Choubey said. Further assessment of loss to property was being ascertained, he added. PTI KIS DV DV