Fire at warehouse in south Mumbai, no injuries

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) A godown was gutted in a major fire in Lakdawala Bazaar in Nagpada area of the city on Saturday evening, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

After more than two-and-a-half hours, the Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control at 10.40 pm.

The affected godown is located behind Raj Oil Mill.

The flames were visible from afar, said an eyewitness.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, wooden furniture, MS Sheets, etc., in a 3,000-3500 square feet area on the first floor.

The cause of the fire was not known. PTI KK KRK NSK