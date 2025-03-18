Fire at watch showroom triggers panic in Udaipur

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a watch showroom at Bapu Bazar in Udaipur on Tuesday, triggering panic in the area, officials said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-storey building housing the showroom, trapping its owner's family living on the top floor before they were rescued, police said.

A section of the market was also evacuated, they added.

The fire spread quickly to the second and third floor of the building as emergency rescue teams struggled for nearly two hours to reach the owner, Nikesh, who along with his wife and two children was trapped on the top floor.

Initial probe suggested that a short-circuit may have triggered the fire, police said.

Two policemen, who used a ladder to reach the top floor from an adjacent building, successfully evacuated Nikesh and his family, they said, adding that the flames have been brought under control. PTI SDA ARI