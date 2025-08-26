Fire at wood godown in Thane district, no casualties

Thane, Aug 26 (PTI) A major fire broke out early Tuesday at a wood warehouse in Mumbra area in Thane district, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, said the chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi.

"The Disaster Management Cell received information from the Sheel Fire Station regarding a fire at Raj Enterprises around 6:30 AM in Sheelphata, Mumbra. The blaze had erupted in a wooden warehouse spread over approximately 3,500 sq. ft," Tadvi told PTI.

The godown contained large quantities of timber and other flammable material, making the situation potentially dangerous.

Firefighters, along with personnel from Torrent Power, arrived at the scene with three high-rise fire tenders and a rescue vehicle.

The fire was extinguished by 10:04 AM, Tadvi added.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.