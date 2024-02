Kolkata, Feb 27 (PTI) A fire broke out in a jute mill in the Kadapara area here on Tuesday morning.

Fire Brigade officials said the fire was reported at 8.10 am and 10 fire engines were immediately sent to the spot.

They said there was no immediate report of any injury in the fire.

Firefighters are currently battling the blaze, the cause of which remains unknown. PTI BSM RG