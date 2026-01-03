Fire breaks out at 18-storey building in Mumbai's Andheri area

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) As many as 27 persons were rescued after a fire broke out at an 18-storey residential building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Saturday afternoon, civic officials said.

While no one was injured, a woman suffered smoke suffocation after the fire erupted at around 2 pm at Chandiwala Pearl Regency on S V Road.

The blaze was put out within three hours, said a fire brigade official.

Thick black smoke spread inside the building as flames ran up from the first floor to the fourth floor, affecting electrical wiring, installations, false ceiling in the common passage and a gymnasium located on the first floor.

Nine residents -- five men and four women -- were evacuated from the third and fourth floors, while 18 others were guided to safety through the staircase, the official said.

A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital, he said.

The firefighting operation involved eight fire engines, four jumbo tankers, an aerial water tower tender, two turntable ladders, a hydraulic platform, a smoke control vehicle, breathing apparatus vans and other emergency response vehicles.

The fire was completely extinguished by 4.35 pm. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. PTI KK KRK