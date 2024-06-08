Fire breaks out at 2-storey building in east Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in East Delhi's Krishna Nagar Area on Saturday afternoon, police said here.

They said no one was injured in the incident.

According to an official, a call about the fire in East Azad Nagar was received around 3.30 pm.

He said the fire broke out on the first floor of the two-storey building and was brought under control by three fire tenders.

The operation to douse the flames went on for half an hour, the official added. PTI ALK IJT IJT