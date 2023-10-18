Fire breaks out at 3 furniture stores in Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, no casualty

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A major fire broke out in three furniture stores in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar Wednesday evening, officials said, adding no causality has been reported.

Delhi Fire Service officials said they received a call about the blaze in the furniture shop in Block-2 around 6.30 pm.

"A total of 17 fire tenders were pressed into duty to douse the flames," an official said, adding no causality has been reported even though goods in the store were gutted in the fire.

Police said a short circuit could be the reason for the blaze.

"We got information that a fire broke out at three showrooms near Kirti Nagar furniture showroom. First PCR call was received at Kirti Nagar police station at 6.32 pm. A total of 13 PCR calls were received later. Fire tenders doused the flames completely and no casualty has been reported. We have started an assessment of damages and recording the statement of shop owners," a senior police official said.

The showrooms of Me Casha, Godrej, and Durian caught fire, police said. PTI BM NB