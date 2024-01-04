Fire breaks out at AIIMS-Delhi, no casualty

New Delhi: A fire broke out at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Thursday morning, fire officials said.

No casualty was reported in the fire, the cause of which is still to be ascertained, they said.

A call was received at 5.59 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 6.20 am, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the fire broke out inside the director's office in the teaching block on the second floor of the hospital.

"No one was injured in the incident, though some files, office records, a refrigerator and office furniture were gutted in the fire," a DFS official said.