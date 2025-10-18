Fire breaks out at apartment complex near Delhi's RML hospital

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A fire broke out at an apartment, housing residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs, located opposite to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

A call regarding the fire at Brahmaputra Apartment on Baba Kharag Singh Marg was received at 1.22 pm, he said.

Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 2.10 pm, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

The building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, houses residences of several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

"Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled by 2.10 pm. Fire was said to be in domestic items," the official added. PTI SSJ NB