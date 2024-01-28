Fire breaks out at apartment in Thane building; no casualty

Thane, Jan 28 (PTI) A fire broke out at an apartment in a four-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the early hours of Sunday, an official said.

A couple and their three children were in the house and they managed to escape unhurt, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The blaze erupted at 3.57 am in the apartment located on the fourth floor of the building at Kalyan Phata in Diva area, he said.

The fire, suspected to have originated from a cooler, quickly spread to the electrical board, wirings, fridge, washing machine, cupboards, clothes and documents, causing extensive damage to the house, the official said.

Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The blaze was extinguished by 4.35 am, the official said.

An investigation was on into the cause of the fire. PTI COR GK