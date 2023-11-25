Fire breaks out at apparel godown in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) A blaze erupted in an apparel godown in Kolkata's Burrabazar area on Saturday, a Fire Brigade official said.

No injuries were reported in the incident that took place on Cotton Street.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, he said, adding firefighting operations were underway.

The fire broke out at 1.40 pm on the fourth floor of a building, which serves as a saree godown, on Cotton Street in the city's trading hub Burrabazar, the official added. PTI AMR ACD