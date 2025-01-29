Fire breaks out at Army camp store in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, no casualties

Gopeshwar, Jan 2 (PTI) A fire broke out in a store at an Army camp in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Friday, destroying scrap material kept inside, police said.

There were no casualties in the incident, Jyotirmath Station In-charge D S Rawat said.

The fire, which started around 2 pm at the Army camp located on Auli Road, spread rapidly and posed a threat to nearby buildings and populated areas, he said.

Firefighters, assisted by Army personnel, brought the blaze under control after about two hours of efforts, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the camp and surrounding areas, Rawat said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he added. PTI DPT OZ OZ