New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) A fire broke out at the ATM of a public sector bank in central Delhi's Connaught Place area on Wednesday evening, officials said.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the fire at 4.05 pm, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control at 4.15 pm and no injury was reported, they said. PTI NIT BHJ BHJ