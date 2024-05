New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a banquet hall in Okhla area here on Friday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said No injuries have been reported so far, they said.

A call regarding fire at the banquet hall near Kalkaji Metro Station was received at 6.56 pm, they said.

"Seven fire tenders were pressed into service and the process of dousing the flames is still going on," an official of the DFS said. PTI BM NB