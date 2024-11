Hoshiarpur, Nov 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a banquet hall near Saila Khurd village here on Tuesday, said police.

There was no casualty in the incident. Preliminary investigations suggested that an electrical short circuit could be the cause behind the fire.

The blaze spread rapidly, engulfing the entire banquet hall within minutes. Firefighters from Garhshankar, Kuantam Paper Mill, Saila Khurd, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar put out the fire. PTI COR CHS NB