Fire breaks out at banquet hall in west Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A fire broke out on the terrace of a banquet hall in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Saturday evening, a Delhi Fire Services officer said.

The banquet hall was located opposite a petrol pump in Janakpuri.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control, the DFS officer said.

The fire had erupted in the artificial decorative flowers kept on the terrace of the hall, he said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.