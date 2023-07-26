Fire breaks out at basement of Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jul 26 (PTI) A fire broke out at the basement of Kingdom of Dreams building in Sector 29 here on Wednesday, officials said.

After getting information more than six fire engines were pressed into service to douse the blaze, they said.

Kingdom of Dreams, which was the centre of entertainment and theatre in NCR, was sealed by the Haryana Urban Development Authority last year due to arrears of Rs 107 crore.

A senior fire officer said that the cause behind the fire has not been ascertained yet and there is no information about any casualty in the accident.

According to the fire officer, some paint and batteries etc were kept in the basement where the fire broke out. After an hour of effort, the fire was controlled. PTI COR NB