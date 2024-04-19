Fire breaks out at BHEL yard at NTPC power plant in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Apr 19 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at BHEL material yard at NTPC's North Karanpura super thermal power plant in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

"The fire broke out at the BHEL material yard located behind unit 3 of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP). So far no casualty has been reported. We have been able to douse about 90 per cent of the fire," a senior official told PTI.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze could be doused with the help of administration, he said.

The root cause of the fire is being investigated, the officials said.

"Today at about 1.20 pm, a fire was reported in the BHEL Material Yard of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra district of Jharkhand. The CISF fire team and disaster management team immediately rushed to the spot. Besides the CISF fire team of NKSTPP, teams from nearby industries and district administration have been mobilised to douse the fire," an official statement said.

"The root cause of fire and damage is being assessed," the statement said, extending thanks to the state and district administrations, Central Coalfields Ltd and other entities for extending timely support.

The installation is a 660x3 MW coal-based power plant.

NTPC is the country's largest power generation company. PTI NAM BDC