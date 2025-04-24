Fire breaks out at Bhopal-based BHEL plant; none injured

Bhopal, Apr 24 (PTI) A fire broke out at Bhopal-based plant of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Thursday though no one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

The blaze at the PSU's facility manufacturing power plant equipment started just after noon, they said.

"On getting information, we rushed fire tenders to the spot to control the blaze. More water bowsers are being dispatched," Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Fire Officer Saurabh Patel told PTI.

No one was injured in the fire, BHEL Public Relation Officer Vinodanand Jha said.

The fire, whose cause was not immediately known, was brought under control at around 1 pm, Jha informed.

According to people present in the premises, the flames were first noticed near the gate No. 9 of BHEL -- a Maharatna PSU -- where there was a dump. PTI LAL RSY