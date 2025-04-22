Fire breaks out at Bhopal's garbage dump

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) A major fire broke out at a dumping yard located on the outskirts of Bhopal city on Tuesday afternoon, civic officials said.

After the fire erupted, thick smoke billowed from the landfill site in the Ahmedpur area which was visible from a long distance, eyewitnesses said.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Harendra Narayan told PTI that the blaze has been brought under control.

The fire broke out probably due to methane gas generated by waste materials at the yard and hot weather, he said.

The civic chief said a pipeline was laid to the dumping yard and two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames.

However, the fire spread as water supply was obstructed due to a leakage in the pipeline, delaying the firefighting operation, Narayan said.

The BMC commissioner noted a private waste processing unit is functional at the dumping yard and it was their responsibility to look after the area.

The corporation will look into the matter and take action against those managing the processing unit if lapses were found on their part, he said.

Waste materials from a major part of the Madhya Pradesh capital are collected and dumped at the yard.