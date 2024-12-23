Fire breaks out at Bhubaneswar godown; no injuries: Police

Bhubaneswar, Dec 23 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in Bhubaneswar's Satyanagar area around 7pm on Monday, officials said.

Fire teams arrived at the scene and used manual and robotic fire tenders to control the flames. No casualties or injuries have been reported, they said.

"The fire, fueled by large quantities of goods stored at the site, had spread throughout the godown by 9 pm but was later brought under control, officials added.

"Locals first noticed the fire at the godown of a goods distributor and immediately alerted the fire service. Six fire tenders were deployed to contain the fire," police said. PTI BBM BBM MNB