Pune, Mar 28 (PTI) A major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Ghotawade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday evening, police said.

No casualty has been reported, said an official.

"Water tankers have been rushed to the spot and dousing operation is on," said Sandip Chavan, assistant police inspector, Paud Road police station. PTI SPK KRK