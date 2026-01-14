New Delhi: A fire broke out at the official residence of BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mother Teresa Crescent Marg here on Wednesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said.

There were no casualties in the incident. It was not immediately known if the Patna Sahib MP was home at the time of the incident.

A call regarding the fire at Prasad's residence was received around 8.05 am. The fire broke out in some furniture kept in one of the rooms of the house, the DFS official said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 8.35 am. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Delhi Police's Forensics Team was also at the spot.