Fire breaks out at BSNL office in Chennai leading to disruption in services

Chennai, Dec 20 (PTI) A fire broke out at a BSNL facility in the city on Saturday, and it impacted mobile voice and data services, officials said.

However, there were neither casualties nor injuries, they said.

The Fire and Rescue Services pressed in 10 fire tenders and doused the flames, which engulfed the second floor of the multi-storyed building, located in Anna Salai, they said.

Initial investigations revealed that the fire accident may have occurred due to an electrical short circuit.

Meanwhile, an official release said, the incident impacted mobile voice and data services in Chennai, the rest of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and services were partially restored and work to restore them fully is underway, the release said. PTI VIJ ADB